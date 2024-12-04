This light and nutty friand recipe is a twist on a Christmas classic.

These moreish almond-based Christmas friands stay fresh and moist for a few days, making them perfect for gifting. You can use a muffin tin if you don’t have one for friands.

CHRISTMAS FRIANDS Makes 12

150g butter ½ cup icing sugar ½ cup icing sugar 2 cups ground almonds 2 cups ground almonds 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest 5 egg whites 5 egg whites ½ cup fruit mince (bought is fine) ½ cup fruit mince (bought is fine) ½ cup white chocolate chunks ½ cup white chocolate chunks Icing sugar to dust Icing sugar to dust

Preheat the oven to 170C. Generously grease the base of a 12-hole friand tin. Melt the butter and cool. Sift the icing sugar into a large bowl and add the ground almonds and zest. Beat the egg whites until they hold peaks. Beat through the cooled butter. Fold the dry ingredients into the egg whites in two batches, gently combining. Fold in the fruit and chocolate. Spoon the batter into the prepared tins. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until lightly coloured and set in the middle. Remove and cool. Dust with a bit of icing sugar to serve.

