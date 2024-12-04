This light and nutty friand recipe is a twist on a Christmas classic.
These moreish almond-based Christmas friands stay fresh and moist for a few days, making them perfect for gifting. You can use a muffin tin if you don’t have one for friands.
Makes 12
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Generously grease the base of a 12-hole friand tin.
- Melt the butter and cool.
- Sift the icing sugar into a large bowl and add the ground almonds and zest.
- Beat the egg whites until they hold peaks. Beat through the cooled butter. Fold the dry ingredients into the egg whites in two batches, gently combining. Fold in the fruit and chocolate.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared tins. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until lightly coloured and set in the middle. Remove and cool.
- Dust with a bit of icing sugar to serve.
