One thing you can do: Make perfectly good food go the distance. We have tips.

Seasonality is the key to healthy eating, but fresh produce doesn’t last forever. The average New Zealander throws out more than $1500 worth of groceries every year, much of it fruit and vege that was past its best when sold, then stored incorrectly and not eaten fast enough at home.

So our mission is two-fold: to eat with the seasons, prioritising sustainability, freshness and locally grown produce; and to reduce food waste, by learning what to look for when buying fresh produce, and what to do with it when you get home.

In this new series we’ll be covering the basics everyone should know about how to select and store their fruit and vege, and then the easiest, most delicious ways to prepare and eat them. This week: avocadoes.

When will avocados appear on the shelves?

In the past few years, as plantings have spread all to the way to Northland, the avocado season has extended so that we can now buy NZ-grown avocados all year round. Traditionally the picking season began around September and ran to May/June, but with plantings in the Far North, that winter downtime has now met the tail end of the previous season.

However, there is a difference in the fruits you buy mid-year compared to summer fruits. The longer an avocado sits on the tree, the higher its oil content (and therefore flavour) will be. Winter avocados have a lower oil content, and so don’t tend to be as tasty.

That means that right now — in December and January — avocados are arguably at their most delicious. Avocados that are harvested later than this — from February — can be impacted by sun and pest damage.

What to look for when buying avocados

Phil Ramsey of Avonglade Orchards in New Zealand's avocado capital of Katikati, says this is complex, because there are so many varieties of avocado grown in New Zealand now — Hass is the main one, but there's also Fuerte, Ettenger, Gem, Bacon (yes, Bacon) and more. Colour is a huge indicator of ripeness, but the colour you want will of course vary between varieties. So always ask the grocer or supermarket which variety you are purchasing.

Hass is NZ’s most predominant variety, and its colour is dependent on the season you’re buying in. “At the start of the season, in June and July, they’ll be very green, vibrant and beautiful,” says Phil, “an almost luminous green.” That means they’re very freshly picked, but they’ll be hard — these are the ones that take the longest to mature at home. They’ll also have a lower oil content, which relates directly to the taste. An avocado from the same tree that was harvested in summer would be darker green, even purple or black, with more oil and flavour.

Avocados that are harvested in June or July are sometimes ripened using ethylene (the ripening gas given out by bananas). These avocados can come out almost a copper colour. The ethylene will make them soft enough to eat, but that artificial ripening process won’t increase the oil or flavour in any way.

You also want to buy avocados that still have their stalk intact. All avocados should be clipped (not yanked) from the tree with their stalk, and if it comes out, at the point where the flesh is exposed, the fruit will mature faster.

Phil says consumers should always ask what variety they’re buying, and shouldn’t be afraid to give feedback if your avocados are not up to scratch.

“As an industry we want people to have a good experience all year round. If you buy second or third-grade avocados with pest damage, report that. Don’t be afraid to say something to your local greengrocer.”

If you want to grow avocados...

If you live in Auckland, you’re in a great spot to grow an avocado tree, says Phil, with its well-draining soil, which you can help out by adding fertiliser to pump up the nutrients.

“They do not like the water around their roots for any time, and they like lots of sunshine.”

How to store avocados if you want them to ripen (and if you don’t)

Temperature rather than light is the most important factor with avocados.

If you want to slow down ripening, a cool place — the pantry or fridge — is the best place for them.

If you want to speed up the ripening process, pop them somewhere nice and warm (the windowsill or bench will do fine), and place them near the bananas to make use of the ethylene gas they emit, which will aid ripening.

To prevent all your avocados from ripening at once, your best bet is to chuck half in the fridge as soon as you get home.

The simplest, most delicious way to use it

Phil says either bake them into a chocolate cake, or slap it on toast. “As the oil content of the avocado climbs through summer, the baking properties get better and better. If you like a moist cake, avocados are perfect to bake with. And otherwise, the Vogel’s toast scenario.”

Our favourite avocado recipes

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this fresh salad as a starter or part of the main event. The remainder of the aioli will be devoured. This is perfect for non-meat eaters. You could add some crusty bread on the side.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can buy togarishi ready prepared or make your own and play around with the amount of spice you can handle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh, crisp and beautifully green, this dip is a winner, served here with bruschetta — or try it under a poached egg for a light and tasty breakfast or lunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Impress guests with this tasty light marinade, and serve your oysters with creamy avocado. Toasted seaweed adds a contrasting texture and a little crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We marinated fresh snapper with lime and lemon juice to create a delicious ceviche. Combined with the subtle flavour of avocado, little else was needed.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecuing the pineapple will caramelise it, adding a delicious sweetness to the prawns, which are wonderful with fresh crunchy lettuce and creamy avocado. Say no more.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The right amount of crunch in this barley bowl paired with a creamy grilled avocado is a delight and perfect for a vegan-friendly work-day lunch or weekend picnic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

New potatoes and corn from the cob represent sunshine, warmth and barbecues at the beach.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Who doesn’t love a good burger? Using frozen edamame to jazz up the smash with lemon zest is simple and so pleasant to eat.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These luscious little chocolate, banana and avocado mousse cakes are a cinch to prepare, and contain only a few natural ingredients. The topping is sensationally creamy and rich, without being over-the-top sweet.