A Sublime Spaghetti Carbonara & The Secrets To Getting It Just Right

Try to get a good piece of guanciale (cured pig’s cheek) from a deli or speciality butcher — I look for a good amount of fat, as it crisps up really well. I like to make my carbonara with a stock enriched with the guanciale skin and parmesan rinds that would otherwise go into the bin. This adds flavour and gives the carbonara a thick sauce-like texture, rather than the usual gluggy, paste-like one. And as you can almost boil this mixture without it splitting, you don’t need to worry so much about scrambling the egg.