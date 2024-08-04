In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Jesse, we’re in Christchurch for a work conference and the venue food is famously bad! Do you know of anywhere decent to eat? One of us is vegetarian but we’ll take what we can get!

Jody

The first piece of good news is for your colleague — I was down in the Garden City recently and it was hard to find something that wasn’t vegetarian. There is plenty of beautiful meat-free eating to be had, and if you’re close enough head for The Welder in Welles St where there are half a dozen good options including Grizzly Bakery: their halloumi sandwiches are fantastic and you’ll find it very hard to leave without taking one of their lemon curd doughnuts with you.

If you have time in the evening look for Grater Goods, found centrally but still a little off the beaten track. It’s a vegan bar/restaurant but you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything — their loaded fries are super indulgent and their plant-based burgers are works of art. I ate the provocatively named “Dolphin”, which was a pretty good approximation of a fishburger and available for a limited time. There are beers and wines in a self-serve fridge next to the counter and lots of comfy seating for settling in and catching up on all the work goss.

If that still sounds too worthy, try Little High, a collection of eateries where you'll find something for everyone. This food hall is almost comically focused on alcohol — every tiny kitchen seems to have its own fully stocked bar — so at least you won't go thirsty.

Little Sicily food truck parked in Penrose in 2022. Photo / Michael Craig

Hi Jesse,

I have recently been to a newly opened (in Onehunga) restaurant called Little Sicily, which was outstanding. I had the best pizza I have ever had. The rest of the menu looks very appealing too. I think it is worth your time to come out to Onehunga to visit this place, and I look forward to reading about your experience there in Viva.

Enjoy!

Marieke

Thanks for the heads-up Marieke! I’ve dropped into Little Sicily myself and was impressed with the busy if slightly chaotic setup. I first came across these guys when they were serving oysters and lobster tail pizza out of a food truck in Penrose, so when I heard they were now operating out of a pub in Onehunga I went out there one night for a mission. They were fully booked and turned several people away while I was standing there looking around — one of the owners has moved on but the other has teamed up with a local tavern owner and the new partnership seems to be working.

The prices are good — compared to the Ponsonby/Grey Lynn places I scanned recently for a quick margarita pizza in a moment of parental desperation — including a $20 pasta Tuesday, which is bound to be a hit. I’m happy to spread the word and though sometimes the cheap and cheerful restaurants don’t necessarily benefit from the close scrutiny of a restaurant reviewer with 800 critical words to file, this Q&A column is happy to be an equal opportunities billboard for all sorts of great cuisine.

Odettes' dining room, featuring a retro Slim Aarons print. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jesse, we’re in Victoria St and need somewhere new for lunch. I know you’re based nearby — found any good spots lately?

Amanda

Amanda hi! I’ve talked before about E-Sarn Thai, my go-to takeaway joint when I haven’t been organised enough to pack a lunch. On the same street is the new Luna Bakery which has good options in a nice environment. I also enjoy &Sushi and Best Ugly Bagels in the City Works Depot but have recently struck upon an exciting new option in the same complex.

Just below Odette’s (another great option if you have more time and money) is Chur Bae, a Korean-influenced lunch bar and cafe where you can get a flavour-packed sandwich at a pretty good price. Their chicken sando is insanely indulgent (I’ve sent my editor a snap which hopefully she will share here, though she has previously referred to my food pictures as resembling “crime-scene photography”) or for a vegetarian option the egg sandwich is light, delicious and filling. Let me know how you get on!

An artful picture of Chur Bae's chicken sando. Photo / Jesse Mulligan

Dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

