The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu To Grace Jones

Dramatic, surreal and yes, demure, fashion from the celebrity circuit.

After all the sporting spectacle of the past few weeks, we’re doing a 180 this week to look at some more romantic, theatrical outfits from red carpets and stages around the world. Here’s what caught our eye.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

It’s Schiaparelli and it looks sensational. Attending the launch of Emily in Paris’ new season, styled by Clement Lomellini in this Daniel Roseberry design, Philippine makes a strong case for haute-couture panniers. Particularly when there’s a bit of swish to them.

Jenna Ortega attends a photocall for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Mexico City. Photo / Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

The promotion for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is underway and between Jenna, originals Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, and new additions Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, we can expect some fun red carpet style between now and September 5. This 2009 Vivienne Westwood read-to-wear look is a great start, and Jenna looks like a haunted Degas ballerina.

Cate Blanchett attends a Borderlands event in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchette

Very demure. This look is by Hoda Kova, a Swedish brand that turns things into other things. In this case, it's 102 hand-placed spoons (sourced from around Stockholm) and some reconstructed trousers. Emma Corrin wore the brand's belt dress while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, and Greta Lee has also stepped out in its pieces.

Grace Jones performs at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco. Photo / Getty Images

Grace Jones

More heavy metal, this time on the incomparable Grace Jones (one of the few people for whom we reserve the word icon).

Archie Renaux, Cailee Spaeny and Spike Fearn attend the UK Gala of Alien: Romulus in London. (Photo by Getty Images)

Archie Renaux, Cailee Spaeny and Spike Fearn

The young cast of Alien: Romulus look great, out and about promoting the new film in the franchise — it’s good and gory, I saw it on Wednesday — and this is an excellent example of cohesive cast style, without slipping into the all-too-common-now themed dressing. There’s a utilitarian austerity to Archie’s outfit, Cailee’s extra-terrestrial Mugler frock is weird and cool (those are latex feathers), and Spike’s wide-shouldered suit has a kind of retro-futuristic company man quality to them.

Yseult performs My Way during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Yseult

An epic look to wrap up the Paris Olympics, the French singer was performing at the closing ceremony, clad head-to-toe in custom Dior — she wore the brand at Cannes too — the effect is dramatic and regal, and it’s nice to see this kind of fashion on stage. Styled by Jonathan Huguet, Yseult’s also wearing Chopard jewellery.

Madonna is seen out and about in Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Madonna

Another matriarch of the music industry, Madonna is in Portofino, and this ensemble is very much like a virgin and a prayer. Love the parasol.

