The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Charli XCX To Tilda Swinton

Considering Viva’s success schema, the best celebrity looks this week – as always – showed personality, risk and reward.

I tried and failed to have a moratorium on Wicked this week – Jeff Goldblum scuppered my plans – but with some celebrity-packed events from GQ and Elle, and the Governors Awards happening in Hollywood, red carpets were well trod and their looks were good.

What stood out? Urgent colour, interesting fabrications and a sense of frivolity. After all, it’s pretty much party season.

Charli XCX

I know it’s two weeks in a row for Charli here, but I had to. It’s cotton-silk taffeta by Christopher John Rogers, styled by Chris Horan, and every look from her Saturday Night Live hosting appearance was great. Love Marcello’s Hernández jumper too – looks like a Coogi.

Jennifer Lawrence walks the red carpet at the 15th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

If the late, great Halston turned his hand to maternity it would look like this. Jennifer’s dressed in a custom Bottega Veneta gown from the brand’s pre-fall collection and she looks sensational. Perhaps she found beauty in the constraints of dressing her body, because this is so much more interesting than her usual garb.

Harper Steele wears Rodarte a lot and did so at the Governors Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Harper Steele Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, the show alumna and Emmy-winning TV writer is wearing Rodarte, and the brand continues to have a lace-covered-iron grip on dressing interesting women in Hollywood and doing it well; this year alone it has outfitted everyone from Greta Gerwig and Lily Gladstone to Maya Erskine and Kathryn Hahn. Harper wears their work a lot.

Jeff Goldblum attends a photocall for Wicked: Part One in London. Photo / Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

I don’t know when or even if Jeff signed a contract with Burberry – he’s usually dressed in Prada and Loewe – but the brand is working for him during some recent London appearances, and he can certainly handle some of the more outre looks. There was the outrageous sheepskin stole at Wicked’s European premiere, and this dashing tartan-heavy look later in the week.

Saoirse Ronan attends a CAA screening of The Outrun in Los Angeles. Photo / @callen.archive

Saoirse Ronan

I guess 2013 is technically archival now since the end of Phoebe Philo’s Celine tenure. This is from Callen Archive (a private collection) styled by Danielle Golberg, and Saoirse looks great.

Danielle Deadwyler turns on the style at a premiere of Netflix's The Piano Lesson in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Between this Schiaparelli frock and Cate Blanchett’s Hodakova spoon top earlier this year, surrealist curves of chrome are having a moment. Danielle’s dress is by Daniel Roseberry and she’s styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald; the shoes were the right choice, and embracing volume and shape with her hair was smart indeed. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Mikey Madison attends the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Hepburn-esque looks are a rite of passage for brunette ingenues in Hollywood, and this red Prada gown (she wears the colour a lot) on Mikey is very much of that ilk; there’s even a matching stole. And so she should, because with whispers of Oscar contention – a prediction that I fully support having seen her incredible performance in Anora at a screening last night – campaigning starts now. She’s in good hands; stylist Jamie Mizrahi also works with Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and Jeremy Allen White.

Elle Fanning arrives at the Governors Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Elle Fanning

This frothy ensemble is Valentino by Alessandro Michele (because of course it is) and it’s a treat. So festive and camp in a Valley-of-the-Dolls kind of way, this is how you do holiday dressing and, for that matter, sheer organza.

Toheeb Jimoh attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Toheeb Jimoh

Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh demonstrates how to dress up while avoiding a suit. The key to this look, styled by Itunu Oke, is the volume – a blousy shirt in a good print can be so effective – and the shoes.

Emma Corrin attends a Nosferatu press call in London. Photo / @ss_daley

Emma Corrin

Another example of great British style – formality with frippery – is Emma’s S.S.Daley look, styled by Harry Lambert as always. That feathered tie! They’re at a press call for Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated (by me) adaptation of Nosferatu, which comes out on December 25.

Tilda Swinton attends the 2024 Elle Women In Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

With this particular shade of purple currently in my own rotation, it was a delight to see it crop up on Tilda this week. Hers is Chanel Haute Couture and, though far more eccentric, it calls back a little to a plum Jil Sander look she wore in I Am Love. There’s nothing better than stars mining their own fashion canon for deep-cut references.

Lolly Adefope attends the GQ Men Of The Year awards night in London. Photo / Getty Images

Lolly Adefope

If you’re not watching The Franchise yet you’re missing out; Lolly’s in it and she’s hilarious. Her comedic beats are strong, and off-screen her sense of style is too. This look is hand-painted Marni and just divine.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland. Recently she caught up with

More celebrity fashion

From red carpet to street stylings.

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo To Celine Dion. The best celebrity outfits this week served up sugar and spice.

In A Sea Of Neutral Tones, A Real Housewife Chooses Colour. Bronwyn Newport, the newest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, bucks the beige brigade, opting to embrace vibrant maximalist ensembles.

When Anna Wintour Let Marc Jacobs Do Her Job. Designer Marc Jacobs was invited to edit an issue of Vogue magazine by Anna Wintour. The two reflect on the process and their collaboration.

The stylist behind Olivia Colman’s high-fashion bravado. The Oscar-winning actor has become a fashion fixture. Who’s behind Olivia Colman’s wardrobe?