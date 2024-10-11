The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beyoncé To Bianca Jagger

All the best celebrity fashion from the red carpet, step and repeats and (if you’re Brooke Shields) the stage door.

“Great gowns, beautiful gowns” is the mandate this week. From film premieres to a plethora of galas there’s been a lot going on.

What caught our eye this week? Fab frocks, funky purples and some designer deep cuts from Laverne Cox’s archive.

Beyoncé

Lately she’s been dressing less Cowboy Carter and more Casino; the T-shirt and formal skirt are certainly giving Sharon Stone vibes. Beyoncé is looking very butter-wouldn’t-melt in this Sergio Hudson look – she added a faux-fur stole, camel coat and frame-less sunglasses later.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attending New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala. Photo / @amysedaris

Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris

Amy’s wearing Molly Goddard (cute), SJP is in Oscar de la Renta (classic), and they’re all at New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala.

Danielle Deadwyler attending the Hamptons Film Festival. Photo / @kilprity

Danielle Deadwyler Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It’s Prada and it’s perfect. Preppy for the Hamptons – she’s there for the film festival – and styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, who also work with LOTW regulars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and (newly named Met Gala chairman) Colman Domingo.

Emma Stone attends A Real Pain Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone

Some gorgeous Louis Vuitton on Emma Stone at the New York Film Festival. While we so often see structure and sculptural propositions from Nicolas Ghesquiere, he really does flowy frocks so well too.

Bianca Jagger attends the Frieze Art Fair in London. Photo / Getty Images

Bianca Jagger

Honestly, who else could look this good leaning on a wall?

Harris Dickinson (left), Steve McQueen, Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan and Paul Weller attend the Blitz world premiere during the Opening Night Gala of the 68th BFI London Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Harris Dickinson, Steve McQueen, Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan and Paul Weller

Great lineup: they’re all in London for the premiere of McQueen’s new film Blitz (which is meant to be brilliant). The tyke-sized Thom Browne suit is too good, and Saoirse Ronan has been working with super-stylist Danielle Goldberg recently, so keep an eye on her red carpet strategy. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sheila Atim attends a Harper's Bazaar party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Also wearing Prada this week was Sheila. The fabric, the zips, the structure – brilliant.

Pamela Anderson attends The Last Showgirl green carpet during the 20th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

So sumptuous! No one wears pink better than Pammy, it’s part of her style canon, and this ensemble almost has an old-Hollywood, debutante-y tenor to it. She’s at the Zurich Film Festival promoting her new film The Last Showgirl and quite literally glowing; and why wouldn’t she be, riding high off the great press and her recent win at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

Laverne Cox attends the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Never one to phone it in, Laverne looks sensational. The volume, print and sculptural adornments – not to mention gloves – makes for an artful execution. It’s all pulled from her own archives; the dress is 1990 Paco Rabanne, the necklace is a Pierre Cardin piece from 1969, and the hair piece is Lanvin by Claude Montana (also from 1990).

Nicola Coughlan at Time100 Next gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Beautiful neckline on Nicola this week. It’s courtesy of Dior, a custom gown for the Time gala.

Brooke Shields is seen arriving at the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year event in New York City. Photo / Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brooke Shields

Fun frock!

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

More fashion news

The movements and changes taking place in the fashion industry in Aotearoa and abroad.

The Met Gala 2025 Theme Is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In a historic choice, next year’s event and exhibition will explore the history, aesthetics and politics of Black Dandyism.

New Zealand Fashion Designer Adrienne Winkelmann Retires After 46 Years In Business. The fashion doyenne, whose designs have helped shape a legion of New Zealand women dress with diplomacy and glamour, is taking a final bow.

The Most Coveted Job In Fashion Is Still Vacant. But not for long.

From Charles Leclerc To Liam Lawson, Why Formula One Drivers Are The New Fashion Influencers. Accelerating their earning potential outside of racing, Dan Ahwa takes a closer look at why these new stars are playing the long game right when it comes to their passion for fashion.