US Vogue and The Metropolitan Museum of Art have confirmed the theme of the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

It’s the same theme as the Costume Institute’s new exhibition (unlike last year when the Gala and Exhibition had two different themes).

The exhibition “will take the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” said Vogue, and explore the history, aesthetics and politics of Black Dandyism.

The Met Gala chairs have also been unveiled, with actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper ASAP Rocky and Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams doing the honours, alongside Anna Wintour.

NBA star LeBron James has also been named as an honorary chair.

The exhibition is inspired by the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica Miller.

Monica, professor and chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University has been chosen as guest curator, and the exhibition will “examine the figure of the Black dandy from its earliest depictions in 18th century art to modern-day representations from the runways and film”.

It will be the first menswear-focused show since “Men in Skirts” in 2003.

The event traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May, which next year will be May 5.

