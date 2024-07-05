The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From A$AP Rocky To Sienna Miller

Celebrities chill out

There’s a lot going on this week, and fashion took something of a back seat if you weren’t at Glastonbury and even that was pretty uneventful. Which is fine actually, after the growing dominance of head-to-toe branded looks and attempts to break the internet, seeing stars like Sienna Miller in a basic (but surely expensive) festival outfit is a palette cleanser. She’s on the list this week, as are several dad-coded denim outings, and examples of how to show individuality without trying too hard.

A$AP Rocky

Is this another secret Bottega Veneta campaign? Maybe. Does he look great? Absolutely. A shirt and tie are a winning combination right now, and it gets me every time.

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX in London. Photo / @charli_xcx

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX

Brat season keeps delivering. This time it’s Troye and Charli looking terrific together — they performed at Wembley arena — in these bratty little outfits. The abbreviated tracksuit is inspired, and Troye looks perfectly Troye.

Usher dressed for the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he received the Lifetime Achievement award. Photo / @usher

Usher

He's on a roll isn't he, following that very dapper turn at Capitol Hill with this cool ensemble at the BET Awards. It's Ralph Lauren, styled by Yashua Simmons. I don't know if anyone has coined "elegant dad" as a TikTok trend yet, but this is it.

Sienna Miller attends Glastonbury Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Sienna Miller

She could be going to Farro. It’s a far cry from her early festival years, and there’s a lot to be said for fuss-free comfort when you’re in a field. The jacket and boots are Barbour, and the jeans are Khaite.

Lena Waithe arrives at Variety Award Presentation And Conversation With Lena Waithe in San Francisco. Photo / Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Looking ornate and low-key is a fine line to walk, and Lena balances these two modes of dress perfectly this week. The coat is extravagant but cut with a sense of ease, the layers underneath are quietly complementary, and the pearls are a great touch.

Little Simz performs during Glastonbury Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Little Simz

One of the best looks at Glastonbury, Little Simz is in custom Ed Hardy; graphic enough to pop on stage, but without looking like a costume — though there’s nothing wrong with that (Janelle Monáe was brilliant).

