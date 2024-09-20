Beauty Insider: Maggie Marilyn’s New Beauty Collab; Visit This Free Hairstyling Pop-Up; Elevate Your Mani This Weekend

Visit the Sophie Store x Art of Nails pop-up this weekend; Celebrate Active Nation Day on September 28 with Lorna Jane; Maggie Marilyn teams up with The Ordinary; Find your bliss at East Day Spa with their new Weekday Wellbeing menu; Shark Beauty is offering complimentary hair styling at its pop-up salon starting from next Friday; Escape to Marlborough Sounds at this exclusive retreat.

Level up your manicure this weekend

Built on the belief that the perfect accompaniment to freshly polished fingertips is equally captivating jewellery, local jewellery maker Sophie has teamed up with premiere nail salon The Art Of Nails for a two-day pop-up event which kicks off today (September 20).

Guests can elevate their manicure with a forEVER permanent bracelet, which is available as an add-on to any manicure appointment for two days only.

Take your pick from a variety of pendant and chain styles, available in 9k solid gold, 14k gold fill, or sterling silver, depending on your preference.

The application process is as seamless as your manicure will look, adding only an extra 15 minutes to your appointment.

Details:

When: Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September

Timing: 12pm-6pm

Where: The Art of Nails Commercial Bay, Shop 6, Level 2, 7 Queen St, CBD, Auckland 1010

Pricing: Starts from $108 for a polish manicure and silver bracelet

For information or to book online, visit Theartofnails.co.nz.

Celebrate Active Nation Day on Sept 28

Prepare to pound the pavement with hundreds of keen runners at the Lorna Jane x Parkrun Active Nation Day on September 28.

In line with the fitness mogul’s two-year partnership with Parkrun, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to connect runners through its series of 550 free, weekly 5km events across Australasia, Lorna Jane is encouraging walkers and runners alike to pull on their trainers and get their bodies moving.

This Active Nation Day, there are 10 free 5km runs held across Aotearoa and Australia, including one each in Auckland and Christchurch.

In Auckland, head to Millwater Parkway in Silverdale from 7.30am, with the run beginning at 8am and activities to follow from 8.45am. View the course map and details here: Course | Millwater parkrun.

In Christchurch, head to Hagley Park in the CBD from 7.30am, with the run beginning at 8am and activities from 8.45am. View the course map and details here: Course | Hagley parkrun.

After your walk or run, enjoy the coffee carts, food trucks and spot prizes on offer, including your chance to win a $1000 Lorna Jane wardrobe. For every participant attending events in both Aotearoa and Australia, Lorna Jane will donate $1 to the charity Women’s Community Shelters.

Photo / Dan Roberts

Maggie Marilyn partners with The Ordinary

Conscious fashion designer Maggie Hewitt of Maggie Marilyn has revealed her latest collaboration, one which coincides with the brand’s newly launched spring/summer Somewhere collection - These Extraordinary Days.

For the first time, the creative force has connected with Toronto-based beauty brand The Ordinary on an exclusive six-month partnership that began in early August.

A chance meeting earlier this year unearthed some common ground between the two - with both Maggie and The Ordinary bonding over their shared commitment to authenticity, innovation and transparency, including an unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact rather than align with fleeting trends.

Maggie’s latest campaign, which was shot at her family estate in the Bay Of Islands (affectionately known by the family as Somewhere) last month by Dan Roberts and featured her sisters and her son, Ralph, is described as a homecoming of sorts.

The property had been in the Hewitt family since the 1950s, and remains Maggie’s favourite place to design her collection. The newest drop highlights her timeless core collection with pieces designed to be comfortably worn at home.

Makeup artist Fiona Wright prepped Maggie and her sister’s skin using The Ordinary products, to create a glowy, hydrated canvas for makeup application to follow.

Of the partnership, Maggie says: “The established trust between The Ordinary and its customers was something I admired, and it resonated with Maggie Marilyn’s commitment to listening to our community and being honest about the journey. I also deeply admire co-founder Nicola Kilner and The Ordinary’s commitment to continuous improvement.”

“Through the partnership, I’m excited to introduce The Ordinary and Maggie Marilyn to a new generation of conscious consumers who are motivated by an education around what goes into the products they buy.”

Discover Maggie Marilyn’s newest Somewhere drop, here.

East Day reveals its new Weekday Menu

Urban dwellers are sure to find welcome rest at East Day Spa, Auckland CBD’s premium destination for rejuvenating skin and massage treatments to restore balance to a busy week.

With the intention of normalising a little midweek self-care, East Day Spa has revealed its Weekday Wellbeing Menu, which includes a raft of impressive treatments to be enjoyed from Monday to Thursday at special midweek prices.

Whether you’re in need of an express treatment to enjoy in your lunch hour, or luxurious 90-minute treatment to help you unwind from a busy workday, East Day Spa’s Weekday Wellbeing menu has you covered.

Viva loves the Essential Nail Care, $120, a treatment designed for those seeking a little luxury in a hurry, by combining an express manicure and pedicure using East Day’s premium, non-gel polish. For something a little longer, consider the Healing Ritual, $215, which includes a 60-minute hot stone massage to soothe tired limbs, followed by an ultra-gentle scalp massage. The treatment finishes with a warming cup of mulled wine tea.

Treatments aside, East Day Spa is known for its soothing setting, complete with curved accents and muted tones to provide sensory reprieve. Its state-of-the-art facilities include a bespoke Tepidarium crafted from Italian stone loungers which are gently heated for a premium experience, alongside a private sauna to detoxify and de-stress.

East Day Spa’s Weekday Wellbeing Menu is now available from Monday to Thursday, located inside The Grand by Sky City in Auckland’s CBD. For more information or to book, visit Eastdayspa.com.

Visit the Shark Beauty Salon

There’s a new salon coming to town! The Shark Beauty Salon is popping up in Auckland for three weeks starting from Friday, September 27, offering complimentary 30-minute hairstyling sessions using its suite of innovative styling tools.

Glean top-tier tips from some of the city’s top hairstylists, as you learn the best way to style your unique hair type all without the need for extreme heat.

Situated in the heart of Newmarket on Broadway, the Shark Beauty Salon is lead by Shark Beauty ambassador and award-winning hairstylist Sara Allsop of Dharma salon.

“Shark Beauty is all about celebrating every unique hair journey and it’s incredibly rewarding to help people discover the power of these high-quality tools,” Sara says.

“I’m excited to be part of this immersive Shark Beauty Salon experience to help showcase how easily people can achieve stunning, salon-quality styles at home with these great products!”

Whether you’re bound for a girls’ night out and are in need of a little treat, the Shark Beauty Salon will be creating everything from bouncy, 90s blowouts to ultra-defined curls. Enjoy exclusive product discounts when purchasing one of Shark Beauty’s hair tools, including the SmoothStyle, FlexStyle and SpeedStyle.

On Thursday and Friday nights, a Shark Beauty DJ will be spinning tunes to help you get in the mood for the weekend while, on Friday and Saturday afternoons, complimentary makeup touch-ups will be available.

Details:

When: From Friday 27th September to Sunday 20th October.

Timing: Wednesday to Friday from 10am-5pm; Saturday from 11a-6pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

Where: 242 Broadway, Newmarket, opposite Smith & Caughey’s.

For more information about the pop-up salon and how to book a complimentary appointment, please visit Sharkbeautysalon.gettimely.com. Limited walk-in appointments are also available.

Escape to Marlborough Sounds

Feeling burnt out or in need of a little “me time”?

If you answered yes to either of the above, then this newly launched retreat may just be the ticket to restore a sense of calm once more.

Bask in the breathtaking beauty of the Marlborough Sounds at the Bay Of Many Coves, an idyllic setting for a three-night, four-day wellness retreat hosted by Spa Nomad NZ.

The retreat begins with a private boat tour from Blenheim or Picton, exploring the many waterways of the Sounds, before arriving at your exclusive accommodation - an eco-luxe lodge on the water’s edge and surrounded by native bush.

Throughout the retreat, engage in your choice of restorative treatments, self-care rituals and wellness practices (including daily guided yoga classes), designed to be experienced either individually or as a community with other guests.

In between, unwind with a 60-minute spa treatment of your choice, or enjoy the lodge facilities including a hot tub and heated pool.

Indulge in a full breakfast each morning at the Kumatage guest lounge, and dinners every evening at the Foredeck fine dining restaurant, with meals carefully prepared by the in-house chef.

The first retreat kicks off today (September 20) and runs until Monday, but keep your eyes peeled as new dates are released for upcoming retreats. For more information, visit: Bayofmanycoves.co.nz.

