The bed of Lake Ōkaro has today been vested to Te Arawa Lakes Trust - a role they have not held for more than 100 years.

The long-awaited occasion was commemorated at Te Papaiōuru Marae this morning.

Minister for Māori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis is welcomed on to Te Papaiōuru Marae this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

The decision was made in December 2014, 8 years after ownership of 13 of the district's lakebeds was signed over to Te Arawa.

The Crown and Te Arawa settled claims over the Te Arawa/Rotorua lakes on December 18, 2006 with a deed of settlement transferring ownership of 13 lake beds to the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

Lake Ōkaro, at Waimangu, was excluded from the deed because it was vested in and administered by the council as a reserve at the time of settlement.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust is now the key decision-makers for the bed of Lake Ōkaro, a role not held for over 100 years. Photo / File

However, the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations wrote to the council at the time, asking that negotiations be entered into with Te Arawa over the future ownership of Lake Okaro.

Council resolved in 2012 to support the transfer of the lakebed to Te Arawa.



Minister for Māori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis joined Te Arawa to celebrate the reinstatement of Te Arawa Lakes Trust as a key decision-maker over the bed of Lake Ōkaro.

"Through the hard work of many, we have been able to achieve something which was not possible when Te Arawa Lakes Settlement Act was passed in 2006."

The transfer of the last of the Rotorua Te Arawa lakebeds has enabled the final piece of the Settlement Act to be put in place, Davis said.

Pohiri at Te Papaiōuru Marae this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Some things will stay the same. Lake Ōkaro will remain open to the public and Te Arawa will continue to welcome New Zealanders and visitors alike.

"Some things will change. Individuals and businesses that wish to build or change structures on Ōkaro and apply for commercial activities that involve the bed and the water will now need the consent of both Te Arawa and the Crown."

With the transfer of the lakebed, management of the Lake remains within the Rotorua Lakes Strategy Group Partnership, which represents how Māori, Crown and council can work together to realise the promise of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, post-settlement, Davis said.

"The whole community will benefit from an improved lake as the partnership works through plans for water improvement."