Duncan Garner: David Seymour’s 2026 election campaign is underway

Act leader David Seymour is playing the long game with his Treaty Principles Bill.

Tens of thousands of people wanted to make it clear to Act leader David Seymour that he was not going to get his way. Not this time. If ever there was a message sent to Wellington, we saw it when the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti arrived in the

