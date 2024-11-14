Bearing flags, placards and purpose, singing and chanting, between 5000 (the police estimate) and 10,000 people walked across the Auckland Harbour Bridge on day three of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, a protest against Act’s Treaty Principles Bill and government policies affecting Māori. Journeyers from the north join those travelling up Te Wai Pounamu in the capital next week, where PM Christopher Luxon has said he will meet representatives. Act leader David Seymour said he’d be up for a kōrero, but
The Bigger Picture: Waiata over the bridge
