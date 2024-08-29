The Bigger Picture: Big Norm

August 31 marks 50 years since the death of Norman Kirk in 1974. He had been prime minister for just 20 months after winning the 1972 election and contesting the 1966 and 1969 elections as leader of the Labour Party. His popularity and the suddenness of his death sparked a national wave of grief, which echoed the death of the first Labour prime minister, Michael Joseph Savage, 34 years earlier.

Another sign of his popularity was Big Norm, a novelty song by Wellington band Ebony, which peaked in the NZ charts at No 4 at the beginning of 1974. On August 30, the band won best group at the then music awards, the RATAs, in Christchurch.

Seeing them on television from his hospital bed, Kirk sent a telegram: “Congratulations on winning the 1974 award. I am sorry I could not be present but enjoyed your performance on television here in Wellington, thank you also for your ‘get well’ message. I will.” He died the next day. Kirk’s state funeral was held on September 4 and he was buried in his hometown of Waimate. He’s pictured here at Labour’s campaign opening in November 1966.