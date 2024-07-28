Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Denis Welch: Where there is no vision, the people perish

By Denis Welch
6 mins to read
Three Amigos: David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

Three Amigos: David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

Watching the performance of the government so far, I keep coming back in my mind to the 1980s movie Three Amigos, in which a trio of silent-movie stars turn up in a small Mexican town.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener