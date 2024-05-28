Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

There’s much to admire about Winston Peters’ politics, but where has it got him?

By Denis Welch
7 mins to read
Illustration / Daron Parton

Illustration / Daron Parton

Opinion: When Ruth Richardson finished delivering the Mother of All Budgets in 1991, her fellow National Party MPs rose as one in the House to give her a standing ovation. Well, almost as one.

Throughout

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener