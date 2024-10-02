Advertisement
What’s it like to be: A marathon runner living with lupus

By Paulette Crowley
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Being diagnosed with lupus, and other chronic conditions, meant huge changes for Linda Te Au. Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Linda Te Au talks to Paulette Crowley about going from running marathons to being diagnosed with lupus – and how she was determined to run again.

I

