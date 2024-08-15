Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

What it’s like to be: Left-handed - ’When I started writing, the nuns tied my left hand behind my back’

By Paulette Crowley
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
While around 10% of the population are left-handed, many older "lefties" were punished at school for not using their right-hand. Photo / Getty Images

While around 10% of the population are left-handed, many older "lefties" were punished at school for not using their right-hand. Photo / Getty Images

What’s It Like To Be… is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. On Tuesday, the world marked the 48th International Left Handers Day, which was started to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener