Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

What’s it like to be: Experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder in winter

By Dr Mia Jüllig and Paulette Crowley
6 mins to read
Seasonal Affective Disorder (Sad) is a type of depression that can happen when the seasons change, mainly in winter when there is less light. Photo / Getty Images

Seasonal Affective Disorder (Sad) is a type of depression that can happen when the seasons change, mainly in winter when there is less light. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be… is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Dr Mia Jüllig talks about living with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Warning: This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener