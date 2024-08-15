Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

HRT crisis continues - what it means for NZ women

By Nicky Pellegrino
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
During a two-week period, more than 2300 people took part in the survey about the impact of the HRT shortage. Almost all participants had worsening symptoms because of it. Photo / Getty Images

During a two-week period, more than 2300 people took part in the survey about the impact of the HRT shortage. Almost all participants had worsening symptoms because of it. Photo / Getty Images

The four-year HRT shortage is dragging on and people around the country are struggling to access the transdermal oestrogen patches their doctors have prescribed.

Hawke’s Bay GP Samantha Newman is leading efforts to demonstrate how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener