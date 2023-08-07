Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Natural treatments for menopause: Hoax or helper?

By Niki Bezzant
3 mins to read
Evidence of herbal and other supplements’ benefits for menopause symptoms remains thin. Photo / Getty Images

Evidence of herbal and other supplements’ benefits for menopause symptoms remains thin. Photo / Getty Images

Many of us gravitate towards natural health products to address common health problems; this can be seen in the $2 billion-plus value of the local supplements industry. Menopause is no exception. In Dr Linda Dear’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener