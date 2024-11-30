Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by The Chills, Phoenix Foundation, and more

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Martin Phillipps of The Chills; The Phoenix Foundation. Photos / Getty Images & Ebony Lamb

If This World Was Made For Me

by The Chills

This is the first track from the forthcoming posthumous Spring Board collection of the early unrealised songs of Martin Phillipps, which were dusted off and recorded with the final Chills line-up and an impressive cross-generational guest list. If This World certainly gets things off to a personal start with a low-key Phillipps pondering life as a solitary outsider against an elegant piece of minor-key chamber-pop, on a song which could have sat quite nicely on 1990′s Submarine Bells. – Russell Baillie

