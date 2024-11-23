Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks from Teeks, Frankie Venter and more

New releases from local artists Teeks and Frankie Venter. (Photos / Supplied)

Red Light

by Teeks

It’s been three years since his very big debut album Something to Feel and finally Teeks comes out with a new single on which he, seemingly, comes out. Or as the record label publicity puts it “explores the intersection of identity, sexual expression, and desire.” He does that in a very seductive fashion on a sweet sigh of a song that is going to make a lot of chaps very happy, especially with its sensual hook: “Kiss me when we hit the red light.” – Russell Baillie

Backseat Driving

By Frankie Venter

Another song of intimate thoughts from the passenger seat comes from Frankie Venter, fresh from her guest singing role at the Coldplay concerts earlier this month. It’s another pop-rock insta-anthem, one about finding the nice bloke driving her back to his place isn’t as single as she’d hoped, and one showing why Chris Martin was highly complimentary about her pop future. She may not be doing anything particularly new but she’s sure doing it with a lot of personality. – Russell Baillie

Bonnet Bunny

by Jude Kelly

Auckland-based singer-songwriter Jude Kelly has released her first single, with an EP on the way. Kelly’s love for Americana comes through here, with revving engines, rattles, and big acoustic chords. There’s even maybe a little bit of Shakira on the chorus … – Sam Clark

This River

By Lachie Hayes

Seasoned Southland country-blues man Lachie Hayes gets a spooky twang to his tale of a waterway which haunts his life, all that atmosphere, possibly care of Delaney Davidson who is the producer on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album Subsatellite of which this is the first single. A fine bit of Catlins Gothic. – Russell Baille

Feel Better

by Adrianne Lenker

After the release of solo album Bright Future in March, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker is back with another sweet, folky tune. Mesmerising open tunings come to life with her fingerpicking style. This track appears on the Red Hot Organization’s latest compilation, Transa, which hopes to bring awareness to trans rights. – Sam Clark

Losing You

by Everything is Recorded

The project of producer/musician Richard Russell – co-founder of the important XL label (Burial, Fontaines D.C., Radiohead, The Smile) – Everything is Recorded is a collaborative idea which in the past has brought in Kamasi Washington, Peter Gabriel, Giggs and others. Here Sampha, bassist Jah Wobble, trumpeter Yazz Ahmed and Laura Groves come together on a smoky slo-mo funky groove. An enticing warm-up for a new album Temporary due in February. – Graham Reid

Same Blood

by Mim Jensen

Her delivery on this indie rock song may be something of a monotone but the words are loaded as Ōtautahi-based Jensen looks unblinking at a tear in the family fabric: “All you do is push my boundaries when all you have to do was love me. I keep thinking of running, a place where they can’t find me”. The tone suits the sentiment. – Graham Reid

Drown!

by Soft Plastics

Nominated in the Taite Music Prize’s best independent debut category for their 2023 album Saturn Return, Wellington’s Soft Plastics here serve up a song where the shift from dreamy listlessness to melodic indie pop reflects the theme of being adrift and aimless before making a commitment to change and be upbeat. Clever. – Graham Reid

Crispy Skin

by Squid

Self-described as “anxiety rock”, Warp Records’ Squid are a big part of the current surge of post-punk coming out of the UK at the moment. This track begins with what seems to be a rework of The Who’s Baba O’Riley, before tipping that on its head, with chopped-up vocals and a punky bassline. It ends up in a Thom Yorke-like chorus and breakbeat drums. It makes sense there’s such a strong rhythm section – Ollie Judge is both their singer and drummer. Comes with a very fun, if not a little disturbing music video (see below). – Sam Clark

Delilah

by Mulatu Astatke, Hoodna Orchestra

From his collaborative EP with Tel Aviv’s Hoodna Orchestra, the father of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke gives a wonderful vibraphone performance over a Latin-infused groove. There’s a fair bit of call and response between the flute, brass section, and Ilan Smilan’s guitar work – whose intoxicating solo pays homage to Astatke’s iconic compilation Ethiopiques. – Sam Clark

Hummel, Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, S.49: I. Allegro con spirito

By Wynton Marsalis trumpet, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Raymond Leppard conductor

The links between jazz and classical music are numerous. Classical composers have been writing jazz-influenced pieces since the early 20th century. It’s rarer for jazz musicians to thrive in the classical world, but some, such as Terence Blanchard (seen here recently in Herbie Hancock’s touring band) have successful parallel careers as composers. Wynton Marsalis is another who knows his way around a score, and Auckland Philharmonia gives his violin concerto its New Zealand debut on Thursday 28 November. Marsalis is less often found playing classical music now, but early in his career he was famously the first person to win jazz and classical Grammys in the same year. Overachiever. – Richard Betts