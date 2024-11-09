Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Ladi6, Scribe, and more

Ladi6 and Kyle Sattler aka We Will Ride Fast. Photos / supplied

Alofa

by Ladi6

The first new music by Ladi6 in many years starts with a beat that could have propelled a Prince song in the Kiss era. Then it turns into something dreamy, melancholy but groovy with a regret-laced vocal with her trademark, offbeat phrasing weaving through the sparkling electronics doing sonic lava-lamp things in the background. – Russell Baillie

G.G

by Scribe

And in the same week, Ladi6′s cousin Scribe releases another track from his reportedly forthcoming farewell album, Scribe is Dead. It’s co-produced and co-written by Sickdrumz (Te Whiti Warbrick), the Horowhenua based former freezing worker and beatmaker whose work has appeared on songs by Rihanna, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and more. He steers Scribe towards the dancefloor on a track that lyrically, has some slightly worrying allusions to firearms. But a high calibre offering, nevertheless. – Russell Baillie

The Logically Impossible

by We Will Ride Fast

Favoured by student radio, Tauranga’s We Will Ride Fast (multi-media artist Kyle Sattler) steps up with philosophical synth-pop which blends the catchy with questions about the nature of existence . . . and seems to conclude if we don’t know who we are and what we’re doing here you might as well enjoy yourself. It’s not Immanuel Kant but you can dance to it. – Graham Reid

Poeira Cosmica

by BADBADNOTGOOD, Tim Bernardes

A polished collaboration between the Toronto jazz outfit, and Brazilian indie musician Tim Bernardes. Meaning cosmic dust, the track certainly has a celestial quality to it. The band’s talents are on display – blending acoustic guitar tones, with slick production and lush saxophone. Plus, the Portuguese is lovely to hear. Having emerged from 2010s hip-hop circles – the band recorded with Tyler, the Creator, Kaytranada – and released an album with Ghostface Killah. This track has a folkier feel, and it’s interesting to hear some new sounds in the mix. – Sam Clark

Lotus

by L’éclair, Klaus Johann Grobe

The Swiss psychedelic group draw more on electronica than their previous rockier tunes here. The track’s driven along by a groovy bassline and a swinging drum beat that breaks into the occasional fill. Synthesisers are almost certainly analogue – their grainy textures are very pleasing to the ear. It will be exciting to see whether there’s an album in the making here – their last LP Confusions came out in 2021. – Sam Clark

Geminiani, Concerto grosso in E minor, Op.3, No.3: III. Allegro

by NZ Barok

An Italian who studied under Alessandro Scarlatti and Corelli, and spent much of his career in England, Geminiani is one of those composers whose widespread fame never managed to outlive him. His best-known works today are his sets of concerti grossi, which are simultaneously excellent and deeply indebted to Corelli. This performance is by NZ Barok, the period-instrument orchestra celebrating its 20th birthday this November - a heck of an achievement in the current arts funding climate. – Richard Betts