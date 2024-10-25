Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Rita Mae, Dan Kye, Darkside and more

New Zealand Listener
2 mins to read
Rita Mae and Dan Kye aka Jordan Rakei. (Photos / Supplied)

Rita Mae and Dan Kye aka Jordan Rakei. (Photos / Supplied)

No God

by Rita Mae

Catchy indie goodness on Rita Mae’s final single before her new EP Kiss the Sky is released this November. There’s a certain 90s aesthetic to her acoustic guitar tones, a bit like Wheatus’ classic Teenage Dirtbag. That, alongside the occasional vinyl scratches in place of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener