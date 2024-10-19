Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Father John Misty, Charli XCX with Julian Casablancas and PNC

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read
Father John Misty and Charli XCX. Photos / supplied

Father John Misty and Charli XCX. Photos / supplied

She Cleans Up

by Father John Misty

The forthcoming album by Misty (Josh Tillman), Mahāśmaśāna, is shaping up to be something special with the heroic, seven minute Screamland (with Low’s Alan Sparhawk on guitar) and the excellent, eight minute-plus, hip-swaying and imagery filled country-rock I Guess Time Makes Fools of already released. And now this propulsive, wordy, surreal rocker which kisses the ring of Dylan 1965/Costello 1977 for more shaggy dog poppy folk-rock. Mahāśmaśāna apparently means the great cremation ground. Make of that what you will. – Graham Reid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener