Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Father John Misty, Charli XCX with Julian Casablancas and PNC

Father John Misty and Charli XCX. Photos / supplied

She Cleans Up

by Father John Misty

The forthcoming album by Misty (Josh Tillman), Mahāśmaśāna, is shaping up to be something special with the heroic, seven minute Screamland (with Low’s Alan Sparhawk on guitar) and the excellent, eight minute-plus, hip-swaying and imagery filled country-rock I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All already released. And now this propulsive, wordy, surreal rocker which kisses the ring of Dylan 1965/Costello 1977 for more shaggy dog poppy folk-rock. Mahāśmaśāna apparently means the great cremation ground. Make of that what you will. – Graham Reid

Mean Girls

by Charli xcx, Julian Casablancas

Brat summer continues as Charlie xcx pulls in the talents of the world’s alt-pop luminaries to remix the already classic album. A true standout is Mean Girls, featuring The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas. No stranger to autotune, Casablancas provides a Voidz-like rework, adding several layers of vocals, synths, guitars, and drum machines. A surprising collaboration which makes perfect sense now that it’s out. – Sam Clark

We On

by PNC

After the hypnotic single Zig Zag with David Dallas, interest should be high for this (explicit language) follow-up in advance of the Unbothered Rapper album due February. Produced by 41 who brings a percussive sharpness and hefty bass sound, PNC (Sam Hansen) says, “I must admit this is a helluva run we on”. True. – Graham Reid

Sister

by Arthur Ahbez

Great vintage sounds from Arhur Ahbez. Sister is an epic tale of murder and jealousy, consisting mostly of two chords, with a fantastic time signature change partway through. Deft lead guitar provides great solos that will cast everyone’s minds to 60s Laurel Canyon. Unsurprisingly, Ahbez’s music has been licensed for American television – but while he channels a certain cowboy aesthetic, his DIY mindset is antipodean. – Sam Clark

Vulture, Vulture!

by Courtnay and the Unholy Reverie

The extraordinary singer and guitarist Courtnay Lowe from Taranaki came to attention on the Mons Whaler debut album Hold My Gun then with her thrilling single Mercy with her own band Unholy Reverie. This radio edit of Vulture, Vulture! closes their impressive, just released Mercy EP and should appeal to those who consider Jack White’s recent album No Name one of his rowdy, rocking bluesy best. She’s a rare powerhouse. – Graham Reid

LL / Inner Space

by Clear Path Ensemble

Lovely cosmic jazz from Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Clear Path Ensemble are undoubtedly one of the foremost jazz groups in Aotearoa, and this surprise release shows them at their most inspired. LL is an ambient soundscape driven by tenor sax and upright bass. This builds into Inner Space, a tighter groove consisting of flute, freeform drums and rhodes piano. For those who enjoy live jazz, the entire EP was filmed and recorded in a workshop in Grenada North, Wellington (see below). – Sam Clark

Kevin Juillerat, Le Méliphage Tui.

by Valentine Michaud (flute), Gabriel Michaud (percussion)

Saxophonist Valentine Michaud caused a flutter when she performed here last year with Orchestra Wellington, playing John Psathas’s Zahara concerto. Aotearoa New Zealand, in turn, seems to have made an impression on Michaud. Her new album with percussionist brother Gabriel features a tooting, twitching piece composed by Kevin Juillerat called Le Méliphage Tui – the nectar-eating tūī. – Richard Betts

Valentine and Gabriel Michaud’s album Oiseaux de Paradis is out now on Mirare records.