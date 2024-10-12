Advertisement
Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Nadia Reid, Jujulipps, The Smile and more

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read
Nadia Reid, Jujulipps and Thom Yorke from The Smile. Photos / supplied

Baby Bright

by Nadia Reid

A touching new release from the Port Chalmers songstress, ahead of her forthcoming album Enter New Brightness. Reid’s impressive vocal range and tonality are given a lot of space over soft piano and trumpets. Vocal harmonies ebb and flow, before soaring at the bridge. Comes

