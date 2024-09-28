Advertisement
Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Reb Fountain, Lady Gaga, The Cure and more

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read
Reb Fountain plays Wellington's San Fran November 7 and The Hollywood Avondale Friday November 8. (Photo / Supplied)

Come Down

by Reb Fountain

With a line from the Stone Roses, a textural sound located between pillows of clouds and being half-awake, Fountain delivers a remarkable, measured, restrained and gently mesmerising song which creeps quietly into the subconscious with a couple of hooks so subtle you barely know they

