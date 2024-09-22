Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: Nick Lowe reinvents himself again, and MJ Lenderman’s lyrics sting

By Graham Reid
Music reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, MJ Lenderman. (Photos / Supplied)

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, MJ Lenderman. (Photos / Supplied)

Indoor Safari

by Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets

Nick Lowe and Los Strait-jackets: his sharp lyrics now come with a backbeat. (Photo / Supplied)
Nick Lowe and Los Strait-jackets: his sharp lyrics now come with a backbeat. (Photo / Supplied)

Few from the punk era underwent the transformation Nick Lowe did: from boozy Brit, self-confessed cheeky chappie to elegant, white-haired crooner of soulful American country ballads.

He

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener