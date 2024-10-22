Advertisement
Fresh frequencies: New music from The Smile, Jim Nothing and The Hard Quartet reviewed

By Graham Reid
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The Smile’s Tom Skinner, Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke. Photo / Frank Lebon.

Cutouts by The Smile

Although it may again be a vehicle for them, in the eight years since the last Radiohead album, A Moon Shaped Pool, Thom Yorke has released two soundtracks and a third solo album and Jonny Greenwood has ticked off three soundtracks, numerous guest appearances and arranging

Save

