Music: Emotional vulnerability shines through from these two Christchurch artists

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
Out of Ōtautahi: Mousey and Goodwill. Photos / supplied / Naomi Haussman

The Dreams of our Mothers’ Mothers!

by Mousey

For this impressive, if unnervingly personal, third album, the bright pop of previous albums by Mousey, (Ōtautahi Christchurch’s Sarena Close) has been sublimated in favour of coded, autobiographical confessionals which ache with grief (Home Alone).

Appropriately, art music comes to the fore

