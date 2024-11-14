Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Soprano Anna Leese sings Sings Barber’s Knoxville, evoking childhood summers

Richard Betts
By
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Anna Leese: Samuel Barber takes her back to hot summer days in Napier. Photo / supplied

Anna Leese: Samuel Barber takes her back to hot summer days in Napier. Photo / supplied

We all know the Adagio, and the violin concerto is performed often, but the work composed by Samuel Barber I love to hear is Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for voice and orchestra. Its lullaby sway expresses a lot: innocence, wonder, isolation, drowsy-eyed observation, and that’s just the first few minutes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener