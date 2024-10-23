Advertisement
Singer Deborah Wai Kapohe takes on Gershwin classic with a Kiwi connection

By Richard Betts
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Have guitar, will sing: Deborah Wai Kapohe. Photo / supplied

The first time I met Deborah Wai Kapohe (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Rua/Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungunu) she was effortlessly wiping the floor with a stage full of aspiring musicians. The occasion was a masterclass held by leading classical guitarist John Mills, and although it took place in 1988, I

