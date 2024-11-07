Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Culture

Not all that jazz: Wynton Marsalis’s violin concerto gets its NZ debut

Richard Betts
By
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Andrew Beer: It’ll be really difficult for 30 seconds and then not for a while.” Photo / supplied

Branford Marsalis used to tell the story, with a wry chuckle, of how he was fired from his trumpet-playing brother Wynton’s jazz band for joining Sting on tour. The reason went something along the lines of, to be great, you need to focus on one thing.

It’s why Wynton stopped

