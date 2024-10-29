Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Star violinist Christian Tetzlaff breathes life into Elgar and Bach

By Richard Betts
Classical music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Christian Tetzlaff: “You have to be the one who finds the story behind the music and translate it to violin.” Photo / Giorgia Bertazzi

Christian Tetzlaff: “You have to be the one who finds the story behind the music and translate it to violin.” Photo / Giorgia Bertazzi

‘Oh God,” groans Christian Tetzlaff. “This is going to be a huge lecture.” At which point the star violinist launches into a potted history of 20th century music, along the way touching on World War II and the mindlessness of Nazism, the philosopher Theodor Adorno, composers in ivory towers, and

Save

Latest from The Listener