Might of the Concord: The kiwi-made amp beloved by local guitar heroes

By George Driver
New Zealand Listener·
A homemade amplifier instrumental to NZ’s first wave of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s remains a favourite of some of our best-loved guitar heroes.

When I found it in the basement, my life changed. I was 15 and it was lying on the dirt floor covered in cobwebs. A little wooden box coated with a speckled baby blue finish and a black metal faceplate inscribed “Contina, made by Concord Musical Industries, Auckland”. A five-watt guitar amplifier.

My grandma had

