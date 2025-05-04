Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ Music Month: Why these are the country’s best songs

Russell Brown
By
New Zealand Listener
17 mins to read

New Zealanders have always been great songsmiths. But songs are more than just hits that wax then wane. They reflect and help define who we are and who we want to be.

There are many claims to Now is the Hour. On one hand, it is – unlike pavlova, Phar Lap and Split Enz – undeniably Australian. The listed composer of a tune called the Swiss Cradle Song, Clement Scott, is a pseudonym for Albert Saunders, who worked for

