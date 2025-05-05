NZ Music Month: Music-loving Gen Z/Millennials pick their top Kiwi songs

The flat chat (from left): Charles Verberne, India Wray-Murane, flat guest Bonnie, Tiare Kelly and Jude Kelly. Photo / Nico Rose

After much debate in the kitchen and online, a group of music-loving Gen Z /Millennial Auckland flatmates picked their top Kiwi songs. This is their top 10 – not in any order, because that would have taken way too long to establish. Those who contributed are: Singer and musician Jude Kelly; musician/producer Tiare Kelly; music photographer Nico Rose Penny; musician Reuben Scott; musician/events organiser Charles Verberne and makeup artist and model India Wray-Murane.

For Russell Brown’s take on the songs that speak to our national identity, go here.

Ribs – Lorde (2013)

Ribs is a whole-body feeling. As the chorus amps, you’re transported back to being with friends in the back of hot cars on summer evenings. Back to parties, bodies thrown back and heads spinning. For four minutes and 18 seconds, you get those moments back. (Nico)

Jesus I was Evil – Darcy Clay (1997)

95bFM was the background noise to my childhood. Jesus I was Evil felt visually playful and would have us all chanting the words like a mantra. The lo-fi production is so energetic – I can picture Clay in his bedroom making the record. I can’t help but laugh when I sing along. (India)

Be Mine Tonight – Th’ Dudes (1979)

Be Mine Tonight feels random in its composition – it bursts into guitar solos for no reason, with lyrics that at times descend into gibberish. Dave makes me cry and scream-sing in the car on the way to the same watering hole he was in all those years ago (we even drink the same drink, Lion Red at the RSA). I’ve been licked, I’ve been bit and I’ve been rapt, but I’ve never said it quite like that. (Charles)

Dogfight – Marlin’s Dreaming (2021)

We all agreed on this. From their third album Hasten, Dogfight echoes the rugged Ōtepoti landscape in which it was recorded. It’s a song that builds your anticipation for what comes next. Not giving too much away, the lyrics fold onto you, making you feel as if you are observing someone in deep reflection in their room.

Poi E – Pātea Māori Club (1987)

Total agreement on this one too. Poi E really is the unofficial national anthem of Aotearoa. From crowded house parties to Returned Services Clubs to sports games, this song-anthem brings everyone around to hear it together.

Ko Wai Koe? – Mokotron (2024)

Ko wai koe? Who are you? From Mokotron’s Waerea, it immediately kickstarts your heart to beat to the roots rhythm. Ko Wai Koe? demands attention: know that you are dancing on Māori land, know that you are being swayed by wairua Māori in this space that you are invited to share. Not only terrific in its composition but also powerful in its kaupapa.

Lydia – Fur Patrol (2000)

Julia Dean’s vocals drip with a rock-chick drawl. The guitar and drum breakdowns call on you to sway slowly or crawl across the floor. Lydia reels you in and won’t let you go until you call her name out, too.

Not the Girl You Think You Are – Crowded House (1996)

You could debate the meaning of the lyrics all night but it’s sweet and moving and we all love it.

Venus Is Home – Erny Belle (2022)

Tiare plays with Aimee [Renata, aka Erny Belle] so she said she couldn’t include this, but we did. Aimee writes with wit, and her voice reaches deeply into you as she recounts familial intimacy. You can’t help but think of your own family too and where you feel “home” is. This song builds beautifully. The chanting of “Venus is home” in the final stretch feels like a call to return to a place you can’t quite get to.

Boredoom – Salt Water Criminals (2025)

Salt Water Criminals is Scotty [Reuben]’s band and he was not in favour of including this, but sorry, not sorry. Scotty writes with a dagger, his lyricism builds layered stories that invite you into his world, images so clear and bright appearing from the sound. His junior album House of Highs is a masterpiece, and we are all excited for what is to come next, as we are for Jude’s upcoming debut EP.

It was so hard just choosing 10. Others we really wanted to include were Sisters Underground’s In the Neighbourhood Marlon Williams’ Make Way for Love, Bic Runga’s Get Some Sleep, The Chills’ Pink Frost, Trinity Roots’ Citizen...