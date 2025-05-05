Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ Music Month: Music-loving Gen Z/Millennials pick their top Kiwi songs

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

The flat chat (from left): Charles Verberne, India Wray-Murane, flat guest Bonnie, Tiare Kelly and Jude Kelly. Photo / Nico Rose

The flat chat (from left): Charles Verberne, India Wray-Murane, flat guest Bonnie, Tiare Kelly and Jude Kelly. Photo / Nico Rose

After much debate in the kitchen and online, a group of music-loving Gen Z /Millennial Auckland flatmates picked their top Kiwi songs. This is their top 10 – not in any order, because that would have taken way too long to establish. Those who contributed are: Singer and musician Jude

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener