Listener’s Songs of the Week New tracks by the Beths, Ladi6 and more   

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Metal

by the Beths

Well, that’s a worrying song title for Auckland indie guitar pop wonders the Beths (pictured above by Frances Carter), especially as this single is the first release after signing to Los Angeles label ANTI, which, as an offshoot of Epitaph Records, has roots in 1990s Californian skate-punk. But it’s actually a quieter, gentler Beths. The “metal’ of the title is about the need for iron in the blood in a song of physiological lyrical

