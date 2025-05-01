Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Reeling in Marlon Williams: Doco dazzled by glow of singer’s charisma

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Marlon Williams: The many with the golden tenor. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

Marlon Williams: The many with the golden tenor. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

A new documentary about the man with the golden voice poses as many questions as it answers.

To anyone who has followed local music closely for the past decade, Marlon Williams is a man who needs no introduction. He’s the guy with the golden tenor, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener