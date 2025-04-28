Advertisement
Entertainment

Music: Masters of reinvention fail to match their own ambitions

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Of mammals and myths: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon – self-doubt close to paranoia. Photo / Supplied

SALBE, fABLE

by Bon Iver

It’s almost 20 years since Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) released his breakthrough country-folk album For Emma, Forever Ago, a collection of personal songs born of three months’ isolation in a snowbound Wisconsin cabin, where he considered his broken life in his mid-20s.

Since then, the

