The anxious wait is over for more than 2200 Rotorua students who have been able to check their NCEA results online.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority released the final NCEA results online yesterday for more than 165,000 students who were expected to flood the website.

For one local school leaver, Anipātene Biddle, it was a sleepless night as she waited for the results to be released yesterday.

"I logged in at 6am and the portal still wasn't open. So I forced myself to go back to sleep because I knew if I stayed awake then time wouldn't go as fast."

Advertisement

Once she had checked them, Biddle said she felt good and most importantly, relieved.

"I got everything I wanted and needed for university so that's a plus."

The Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu student plans to attend the University of Auckland to do a bachelor of global studies.

Biddle had known she wanted to go to Auckland since the beginning of last year and had picked language subjects to support her university application.

"That was probably the hardest and most important thing for me.

"Because I went to a kura kaupapa so I didn't speak English often. English was definitely a challenge because I needed it to study at a university."

Students are relieved after finding their results on the NCEA website yesterday. Photo / File

Rotorua Girls' High School 2018 head girl Te Ririu Williams had been anxiously waiting for her art portfolio results to come in which would confirm her scholarship to Waikato University.

"I was excited, I was quite nervous, I was anxious, just to find out what my results were because I needed an endorsement to go to uni."

Williams checked her results as soon as she woke up, seeing that her art portfolio had passed.

Overall, Williams received the merit endorsement that she needed to maintain the scholarship.

She planned to attend university and study Māori and indigenous studies or education but she was also offered to apply for a position at Te Puia's weaving school.

"Weaving is my passion. I love art and everything about it. I want to learn new skills in the traditional art of weaving.

"People might think I am crazy, but I am hoping they will defer [the scholarship] for when I want to go there. But I am basically turning it down, which is pretty scary taking that leap."

Williams said she planned to study at university eventually but had to do a lot of contemplating on whether she followed her passion or attended university first.

New Zealand Qualifications Authority deputy chief executive Kristine Kilkelly said extensive planning went in to ensure the website did not crash from the influx of students logging in.

She said students would receive all marked exam papers from late January.

Those who sat a digital pilot exam for English, classical studies and media studies, could check online from January 24.

"Students then have until February 15 to apply for a review or reconsideration.

"Students who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from February 7 and apply for a review or reconsideration until March 1."

NCEA information

• Students can access their NCEA results on the NZQA website

• Students need to enter their username or national student number and password

• Any problems should be reported to the NZQA call centre, 0800 697 296