In the past five financial years, Rotorua has clocked up 329 claims worth $50,000 or more each.

Figures released by Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) under the Official Information Act show the claims over $50,000 formed a total $16,450,000.

Those figures, dated November 30, will continue to grow as ongoing care and rehabilitation costs grow for each claim.

In the 2014/2015 financial year alone, Rotorua had 79 new claims lodged with costs that have since risen to $50,000 or more, a total of $3,950,000.

The ACC tallies also show that sports injuries made up 5.6 per cent of the $50,000-plus claims from the 2013/2014 financial year in Rotorua, 8.86 per cent in 2014/2015, 14.7 per cent in 2015/2016, 8.7 per cent in 2016/2017 and 8.2 per cent in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Rugby union was the biggest contributor to sports-related ACC claims in Rotorua in that five-year period, making up 13.2 per cent of sports-related claims.

Cycling was responsible for 9.2 per cent while mountain biking made up 4.1 per cent.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's central regional manager, Lipi Sinnott, said the region's players used a wide range of strength and conditioning programmes, sports therapists, "return to play" advice with rehab and prehab and recovery methods including stretching, swimming, cycling, walking, and yoga.

Lipi Sinnott manager for central Bay of Plenty rugby. Photo / File

"We educate coaches on the safety procedures of all components of rugby broken down into micro skills, in turn, they educate the players to use the correct techniques limiting injuries.

"There is more emphasis on fitting body types to the game and transfer training from the gym and track to the field of play ... It is common sense at times."

Rotorua teacher Carey Bennett fractured and dislocated her shoulder and damaged nerves in a fall from her mountain bike in July.

Carey Bennett at the Waipa mountain bike hub shortly after her accident this year. Photo / File

Bennett told the Rotorua Daily Post ACC had made her recovery "relatively stress-free" and she had not found it difficult to navigate the cover process.

"I simply called ACC, and they had received my accident details from the hospital so already had the ball rolling. The ACC staff were efficient and knowledgeable and had a great rapport with me."

So far ACC has covered her CT scan and specialist appointment as well as eight weeks of salary cover, taxis and a housekeeper after she lost the complete use of her left arm for two months.

"I was able to put concerns about paying bills aside and concentrate on getting myself back to full health."

Carey Bennett is back on her bike after a bad crash in July. Photo / Ben Fraser

Bennett's rehabilitation is ongoing, five months later, with weekly physio appointments at Rotorua Hospital.

She says her ACC manager has "checked in regularly to stay updated" on her recovery.