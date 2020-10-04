I disagree with Pauleen Wilkinson (Letters, September 26) about the new sculpture.

Did we really need to spend money on a sculpture when there are streets without footpaths?

I live in Selwyn Heights, not far from Gordon Rd.

From the Western Heights High school end of Gordon Rd the council has put in a lovely bike/walk footpath all the way to Thomas Cr.

But on the other side of Gordon Rd there is no footpath and the road kerbing is broken and shattered.

Let's spend money on necessary maintenance before we spend thousands of dollars on a sculpture.

Residents of Western Heights deserve better.

Clive Phillips

Rotorua



Unused carpark

I'm wondering why the Forest Hub 2 carpark is still unused.

Returning from the Blue Lake, I counted nine cars parked around the gate, 14 parked beside the road, six a bit further up the road and four at the water tank.

What is the problem? Do we have to wait till there's a gondola on site before being able to access the site?

Ratepayers, which include mountain bikers and walkers, have paid for this unused facility.

Lives are at risk loading and unloading bikes on the side of a busy road.

We just parked on the grass or gravel and got on with the ride. Accessibility to good trails is what's important.

Is there a gremlin or ghost, real or imagined, out there somewhere?

Someone, please explain.

(Abridged)

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Stronger border controls?

I cannot fathom how our border control admits contaminated people from the sub-continent, which is now the world's most infected population with a dangerous level of Covid-19.

Yet, we deny entry to the Covid-free fruit pickers from the Pacific.

We are leaving the jobs to be filled by New Zealanders. Don't make me laugh.

Wake up Government, valuable produce and income are left wanting. Hard-working family investors are being let down by your ideology-based governance.

I have to wonder how many of our Labour and Green members have investments in the land?

Or am I missing something

(Abridged)

Tony Kirby

Papamoa

