Illegal dumping of rubbish on Mountain Rd. Photo / File 020920rubbish.JPG

Re rubbish dumping (News, September 28).

We live by State Highway 5 up toward the Jesus rock.

Each week I pick up discarded alcohol cans between our gate and Ngongotahā. I collect up to 30 at a time.

Opposite our gate is an area where dead animals are dumped; other refuse dumping occurs regularly.

We think the cost of the council tip is way too high.

If $80,000 is spent cleaning up surely half of that cost could go toward reducing the cost at the council tip.

Pauline Kean

Rotorua



Empty shops

On Tuesday this week, we visited Tauranga and the area around it.

Sadly, this once lovely seaside town is derelict and empty, one of the two parades has only one shop left in it, empty shops are side-by-side in the town.

The two shopping malls, Tauranga Crossing and Bayfair, were both booming.

In a brave attempt at recovery, Tauranga had two hours of free parking - but too little too late.

The same fate, unfortunately, awaits Rotorua, now we have parking meters no one likes to use and, in my view, a council with little regard for anything other than vanity and monuments.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

