I took a morning walk on Sunday to check out the Hemo sculpture.

In my opinion, it looks like a tangle of pipes.

The artist's impression used to promote it had it dominating the landscape. The sculpture I saw was, to me, sunk down beneath road level.

Its dark colour makes it difficult to spot because it blends with the background.

It is in my view another example of ratepayer and taxpayer money being channelled into a tourist attraction while things such as broken footpaths go unrepaired. (Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Shame should reign

I support condemnation the shipment of thousands of cattle on long ocean voyages (however well monitored) to countries such as China with non-existent animal welfare laws.

The Ministry for Primary Industries and the Government should, in my view, be ashamed that it still allows this practice, as well as the caging of hens and the keeping of farrowing pigs in small crates, all for the mighty dollar.

We like to be proud of New Zealand, but this is not justified whilst such practices continue.

Joy Maskell

Rotorua



Climate change a hot topic

Once upon a time, people lit fires for shifting agriculture and to forestall the build-up of fuel in lands that became Australia and the American West. Then farmers came from damper climates and stopped the burn-offs. Now climate change is lighting infernos in the unburnt fuels.

What is in store for Aotearoa?

Mark Collet

Rotorua