Landlords need incentives. Photo / File A_RDP0558444498.JPG

The very best way to increase the supply of houses to rent (which will help to steady rent increases) is to make it easier for landlords to be landlords, offer them incentives to be so and remove what in my view is all the hateful Soviet-style attacks and laws which is driving some away.

In reply to Jim Adams (Letters, September 8) , being a landlord is a business and when a business becomes pilloried and abused and hunted down, then the business owner will walk away and look for more pleasant investment opportunities.

It really is that simple.

More rental houses mean lower rents and greater choice for potential tenants, which is the exact opposite to the outgoing Labour coalition's impact.

Richard Evans

Lynmore



Action on drugs needed now

With the debate on methamphetamine, it is important to remember that many young people smoke cannabis already.

It is through ignorance of the consequences this happens, not realising cannabis hinders their ability to learn; can cause serious mental health problems, while we spend thousands getting rid of smoking, and now we know that dealers lace cannabis with methamphetamine in order to hook drug addicts.

Advertisement

I am grateful that One Party's proposed policy of helping addicts get off their addiction would be welcomed, but we need to come down much harder on those that benefit from plying their dope trade.

All the assets, not some, should be stripped from dealers found guilty, and the funds put into the health system to help cure the misery the dealers have created.

Neglect of our children and the rotten amount of domestic violence is shameful and we know methamphetamine is too often the cause.

We need to see change and getting rid of cannabis and methamphetamine with a good education programme starting with our children and parents so society understands fully that this health issue if not tackled holistically will lead to more tragedies and positive action is required now not later.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

Advertisement

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz