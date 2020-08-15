As an older cyclist now converted to e-bikes, I must say the council is doing an amazing job of upgrading and building new cycleways around our city.

I don't mind seeing my rates being used for this and more people who would never have thought of cycling are now buying e-bikes leaving their cars at home and getting out into the great outdoors. Well done.

Chriss Taylor

Rotorua

Voice your opinion

Believe it or not once upon a time I was young and I still recall the things that riled me, the things I liked, and the things I believed should change - and since I became old enough to vote I always do vote.

Most of the young people I know and speak to have an opinion, there are many things they do not like about the government of the day, things they would like to see change - so why do such a small percentage of them bother to vote?

Nothing will change if you allow the things you dislike to continue.

Voice your opinion, you will be heard, your vote will count and ultimately things will improve.

If however, you cannot be bothered to vote then you give up your right to complain.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua



