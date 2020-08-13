Wow, what a week it has been.

In recent weeks some experts were saying that we Kiwis had become a little complacent, and I can admit, like many others, probably fobbed off the comments.

But I think the past few days have certainly made us all question how we've been acting over the past 100 days, while looking at the rest of the world with a little bit of a smirk on our faces.

Guilty as charged.

It's human nature to look for somewhere to apportion blame, but let's keep our chins up, try to remain positive, and mostly be kind to everyone.

Corny I know, but in the way of the new world, the harsh reality.

During this week, my wife Katie and I were invited to a special evening at Rotorua Community Hospice.

I've had a long association with Hospice through various fundraising and awareness events, and they are one of the great local organisations that play such an important role in our community.

During the course of the evening we saw the first screening of a very moving video, filmed earlier this year here in Rotorua.

It highlights the role that our local hospice's nurses undertake, and the impact that has on whānau with loved ones requiring the care of Hospice.

The video was originally set to premiere at this year's Harcourt's Dancing For Hospice event, but due to that being cancelled, the video will slowly start appearing on social media in the not too distant future.

I implore you to look out for it, and share it as well, to highlight the great work Rotorua Community Hospice do in Rotorua, and how they do it.

I was pleased to see last week that the wooded walking statues have returned to the Redwoods. During the Long Mile Road upgrade they disappeared, and like many locals I was a little concerned that these local icons may have walked off forever.

But after a recent refurbishment by Roland Tissink, son of the original sculptor Martin Tissink, they have returned to a slightly different spot, but remain for us all to enjoy and have photographs with into the future.

As a parent, one of the toughest decisions to make is what to name your child right?

A UK couple recently went through a hell of a job to call their son Lucifer; of course another name for the devil.

After originally being declined they were eventually granted permission, but that wouldn't have happened here in New Zealand, because the name is on our banned list.

From 2001 to 2013, six sets of parents in New Zealand asked to name their newborn Lucifer, but all six requests were denied.

On a related note, the hit Netflix show Lucifer returns for its fifth season next Friday.

Originally dropped by Fox after three seasons, Netflix picked it up and has had some massive success with it.

We've been fans in the Hickey household since day one, so if you like a show that's a little racy with some crime drama and supernatural elements, binge it this weekend before the new season drops on the 21st!

Paul Hickey is the host of the locally based 9am-3pm show on The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. Follow on Facebook The Hits Rotorua and on Twitter @paulhickeynz