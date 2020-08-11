We are currently seeing huge expenditure on ''green'' projects in spite of a wrecked economy and it seems to me our leaders in Wellington are putting their heads in the sand deliberately or pandering to greenies as they're terrified of losing the reins of government.

One day it was helicoptering in tons of shell-flecked sand to a deserted beach so that the known 40 breeding pairs of tiny petrels could nest securely and then the next day they're dreaming of making Banks Peninsula a pest-free sanctuary.

Isn't it time to get real about the our economy? Do we really think that life will go back to last year's reality of low unemployment, unprecedented tourism, overseas students subsidising the education sector and China buying our primary produce and satisfying our appetite for cheap consumer goods?

If so, I think we live in a confused reality. The Bible reveals the intrinsic relationship between man and the flora and fauna of our planet, advocates laws around the maintenance of that balance, and penalties for ignoring these rules. I think we need to consider carefully our spending priorities.

Sure, wildlife and nature need real consideration, but should that be at the cost of people? (Abridged)

John Williams

Ngongotahā



Monumental decision

I would like to suggest that the controversial monument at the Hemo Gorge roundabout be placed in the centre of town in the place of a non-inspiring Christmas tree.

Think how that would draw the people back to Tutanekai St - and without the danger of more trucks crashing at the unsafe roundabout.

Dorothy Collins

Rotorua

